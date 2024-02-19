AFCON: Super Eagles get CAF clean bill

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on Sunday cleared three-time champions Nigeria’s Super Eagles of any misconduct during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles had an impressive performance at the just concluded 2023 AFCON, where they claimed a Silver medal, losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

However, CAF’s Disciplinary Board imposed sanctions on AFCON winners Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mali, following various incidents during the competition.

Ivory Coast and Mali faced disciplinary action related to their knockout clash on February 3, with Mali’s Hamari Traore receiving a four-match ban, two of which are suspended for a year, due to unsporting behaviour towards match officials. Mali was also fined $10,000 for the misconduct.

“The Fédération Malienne de Football was charged with misconduct following unsporting behaviour of its players towards the match official,” CAF said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Disciplinary Board found the player Hamari Traore guilty of unsporting conduct towards the match official. Traore was suspended for four matches, two of which were suspended for one year.

“The Fédération Malienne de Football was also fined 10,000 US Dollars.

“The Fédération Ivoirienne de Football was also charged with the team’s misconduct. They were fined 5,000 US Dollars”

Senegal’s Krepin Diatta was penalized for bringing CAF into disrepute following comments made after their match against Ivory Coast on January 29, 2024. Diatta received a four-match suspension, with two matches suspended for one year, and a $10,000 fine. Senegal’s team misconduct also resulted in a $5,000 fine.

“Player Krepin Diatta was charged with bringing CAF into disrepute following comments made after the match between Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire played on 29 January 2024.

“The Disciplinary Board found the player Krepin Diatta guilty. Diatta was suspended for four (4) matches, two (2) of which were suspended for one year. He was also fined 10,000 US Dollars.”