CAF Cup: Insurance upbeats as Obaseki leads stakeholders’ support

Fans’ support for Bendel Insurance FC against the Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (RSB) of Morocco gathered momentum as Governor Godwin Obaseki leads critical stakeholders to cheer up the team in their CAF Confederation Cup qualifier.

The highly-anticipated CAF Qualifiers is slated for Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Recall that the Insurance football club had secured their spot in the Second Round of the CAF Confederations Cup after an impressive first and second-leg performance against Aso Chlef of Algeria.

Yusuff Alli, chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, speaking in a press conference in Benin City on Friday said the state governor will be leading all members of the State Executive Council to the game.

Alli also disclosed that the governor will be mobilizing all members of the State House of Assembly and other sport enthusiasts to give maximum moral support to the Insurance Football Club players.

According to him, the governor will be at the forefront to lead supporters to the stadium. He will mobilize all the State Executive Council members, members of the State House of Assembly, other Very Important Personalities (VIP) and stakeholders to the stadium to give the team the needed maximum moral and kind support.

“He has given the team all the needed support. They are not lacking anything in term of moral and kind support.

“All thing have been put in place to mobilize peoples support within and outside Benin metropolis for the team’s victory.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that Insurance football club progress from this preliminary stage to the group stage, which is the money spinning stage”,he said.

Alli further added that free vehicles have been assigned to strategic locations in the state to transport supporters to the stadium while over 15,000 free tickets will be given to supporters.

Read also: Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Deputy Governor withdraws suit, commends traditional rulers, others for intervening

He also added that the governor as usual will give free Jersey to five former players of the football club as part of efforts to give them sense of belonging and motivation.

“As part of this mobilisation, free bus services would be offered across 12 different locations of the city to take supporters and fans to and from the stadium on match day, utilising the services of the States’ transport company, ECTS”,he added.

He enjoined the people to take advantage of the offer by Governor who is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the 12,000 capacity stadium is filled to the brim by the people in support of the team and cheering the team to victory.