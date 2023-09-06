Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Deputy Governor withdraws suit, commends traditional rulers, others for intervening

Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor, on Tuesday said he has withdrawn the suit instituted against the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki at the Federal High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja over the purported impeachment plan.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, Shaibu said the withdrawal was occasioned by the interventions of traditional rulers, party leaders, religious leaders as well as well-meaning Edo indigenes.

The deputy governor had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain Governor Obaseki, the DSS, the Inspector General of Police and the state Chief Judge from impeaching him.

Read also: Edo: Tribunal upholds Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere elections

He said the well-meaning Edolites which include Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese, Augustine Akubeze and their kind words, pieces of advice and encouragements helped in restoring peace between him and the governor.

According to him, “Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including

party leaders, traditional rulers and my Archbishop on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit.

“And with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu have authorised and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the suit forthwith.

Read also: Edo LG poll: Drama as EDSIEC declares three different results for Etsako West

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, party leaders, traditional rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear state, Edo.”

He, however, thanked the governor who he called “my boss and senior brother,” for the path of peace.