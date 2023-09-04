Edo LG poll: Drama as EDSIEC declares three different results for Etsako West

Controversy has continued to trail the conduct of Saturday’s local government election by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), as the Commission announced three different results for the Etsako West Local Government chairmanship seat.

The electoral Commission however, declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates winners of the chairmanship seats in all the 18 local government councils.

While AbdulGaniyu Braimah declared Abddulahi Abubakar of the APC winner of the election, Asibor Mark however, declared PDP candidate, Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous winner of the election in Benin City.

AbdulGaniyu Braimah, a lecturer in Auchi Polytechnic, who is the Commission’s returning officer for the chairmanship election in Etsako West Local Government had in Auchi declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Abudulahi Abubakar winner of the election with 8,653 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous with 4,656 votes.

In another result declared by Asibor Mark, who also claimed to be a returning officer for the election in Benin City announced Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous of PDP as the winner of the election with 30,594 votes while the APC candidate scored 7,896 votes.

Read also: PDP sweeps Edo State LGA polls

But in its official results, EDSIEC declared Zibiri Muhizu Marvelous of PDP as the winner of the election with 98, 046 votes, APC candidate polled 29, 445 votes and Labour Party garnered 23,832 votes.

The former Governor of the state and now senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole and the current deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu hailed from the local government.

Other results declared by EDSIEC are Ovia South West local government, APC 5361, LP 3216, PDP 10,721, Uhunmwode local government, APC 2317, LP 1436 and PDP 15,615, Owan West local government, APC 3825, LP 2365 and PDP 13, 171.

The Commission declared PDP winner of Akoko Edo Local Government with 21,417 votes, APC 5369 and LP 2083, Etsako East local government, APC 4076, LP1711 and PDP 16, 428, Etsako Central local government, APC 7, 896, LP 4, 606 and PDP 30, 594.

In Ikpoba-Okha Local Government

PDP candidate was declared winner with 27,768 votes, APC 3, 085 votes and LP 3, 857 votes, Ovia North East local government, APC 636 votes LP 617 votes and PDP 4, 869 votes, Igueben local government, APC 557 votes, LP 660 votes and PDP 5, 262 votes.

Read also: Edo attracts over $2.5 billion investments- ESIPO

In Esan Central Local Government

PDP candidate polled 47,771 votes to be declared Winner, APC 23, 885 votes and LP 14, 331votes, Orhionmwon local government, APC 1616 votes, LP 1737 and PDP 14, 904 votes

Also in Esan West Local Government, PDP candidate won with 11,963 votes to defeat APC candidate and LP candidates that polled 1,665 votes and 2,183 votes respectively, Esan South East Local Government APC polled 1344 votes, LP 791votes and PDP 16072 votes.

The People’s Democratic Party candidate also won Esan North East Local Government with 20,702 votes, APC 5550 votes and LP 3298 votes. Owan East Local Government, APC scored 12, 203 votes, LP 7,695 votes and PDP 35,380 votes while in Egor Local Government PDP candidate won with 70,293 votes, APC 8, 308 votes and LP 10, 188 votes.