Edo: Tribunal upholds Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere’s elections

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, on Monday upheld the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023 Edo North Senatorial district election.

The tribunal also upheld INEC’s declaration of Julius Ihonvbere of the APC winner of the Owan Federal Constituency also conducted on February 25, 2023.

The Edo North APC senator and the representative of the Owan federal constituency in the National Assembly were both dragged to the tribunal by Francis Alimikhena and Jimoh Ijegbai of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.