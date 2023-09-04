  • Wednesday, September 06, 2023
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Edo: Tribunal upholds Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere’s elections

Idris Momoh

Idris Momoh

September 4, 2023

Edo: Tribunal upholds Oshiomhole, Ihonvbere’s elections

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, on Monday upheld the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023 Edo North Senatorial district election.

Read also: Edo LG poll: We are not boycotting – LP

Related News

The tribunal also upheld INEC’s declaration of Julius Ihonvbere of the APC winner of the Owan Federal Constituency also conducted on February 25, 2023.

The Edo North APC senator and the representative of the Owan federal constituency in the National Assembly were both dragged to the tribunal by Francis Alimikhena and Jimoh Ijegbai of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE