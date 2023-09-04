Edo LG poll: We are not boycotting — LP

The Edo State chapter of Labour Party (LP) said it would not boycott the Local Government Elections slated for Saturday, September 2 in the state.

Samson Uroupa, the Publicity Secretary of the party disclosed in a communique issued to newsmen in Benin City after the State Executive Committee meeting.

Uroupa urged members of the party and the general public to discountenance the rumours and insinuations that the party would boycott the elections.

While assuring that the party is fully prepared for the elections, he added that all the candidates are sponsored on the platform of the Party and not the PDP Government in Edo State or any other party.

He, however, urged the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to stick to its words and promises that level playing ground

will be provided for all political parties participating in the elections.

He vowed that any attempt to manipulate the process in any form would be resisted vehemently by the party and Edo people.

The party noted that as law-abiding citizens of Nigeria, the Security agencies at the State and Local Government are advised to stick their guards as the elections commence.

He alleged that State Executive Council have concretely been informed that the elections will be faced with debilitating security challenges that will be imported from Lands unknown and introduced to the elections to bring to fruition the evil desires of some top persons in the political community of Edo State.

“This is reported again to the Security agencies to investigate and forestall its realisation.

“We commend our teaming supporters and asked them to come out undeterred on Saturday the 2nd September, 2023 to vote the candidates of Labour Party at their various locations as all manners of threats will be acutely addressed,” he stated.