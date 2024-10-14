Burkina Faso secures early qualification for 2025 AFCON

Burkina Faso became the first team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, defeating Burundi 2-0 on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia-based Mohamed Konate opened the scoring for the Stallions in the fifth minute, followed by a penalty conversion from Bertrand Traore four minutes into added time. The victory marked Burkina Faso’s fourth consecutive win in Group L, having previously defeated Burundi 4-1.

Due to the lack of international-standard stadiums, both qualifiers were held in the Ivory Coast. Burkina Faso’s impressive performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers comes after a disappointing exit from the 2023 AFCON in the last-16 round.

Under the guidance of new coach Brama Traore, Burkina Faso has secured their place in the 2025 AFCON finals following a draw with Senegal, a win over Malawi, and two victories against Burundi.

Senegal, could also join Burkina Faso if they defeat Malawi on Tuesday. Burkina Faso currently leads Group L with 10 points, followed by Senegal with seven, Burundi with three, and Malawi with none.

A total of 15 more qualifiers are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with the final two matchdays taking place between November 11 and 19. Morocco, as the host nation, has automatic qualification but is participating in the qualifying competition to gain match experience.

