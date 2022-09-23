Bukayo Saka wins PFA men’s player of the year

England and Arsenal player Bukayo Saka on Friday won England Men’s Player of the Year award for the year 2021/22.

According to Sal’s club, the 21-year-old winger is the first Gunner to receive the honour since the award’s inception 19 years ago.

“He was chosen by fans as England’s star player of the past year and received the award at St. George’s Park ahead of England’s Nations League fixture against Italy this evening. Declan Rice and Harry Kane were voted second and third respectively,” Arsenal published on its website.

The Arsenal star played in the Euro 2020 final against Italy – the country’s first ever final in 50 years. However, Bukayo Saka was one of the players who lost in the penalty shootout which handed the Italians the Euro Cup.

Saka rose from the European final defeat to Italy, to help Arteta’s Arsenal to one of their best ever starts of the season after Arsene Wenger’s era.