Bukayo Saka helps Arsenal sink Molde

Arsenal took a trip on Wednesday to Molde in their final match against the Norwegian side after last week’s win at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute after the English winger played a superb one-two exchange with Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The gunners continued their impressive run of six wins in a row in all competitions and maintained their dominance of the group with nine points with a game in hand after Arsenal missed a match due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth

Arsenal heads back to England to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.