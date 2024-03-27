Boniface on Premier League clubs’ wish list

According to SkySports Germany, Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface for a potential summer transfer.

The 23-year-old Nigerian forward has made a significant impact in his first season at Leverkusen, scoring 16 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions and that has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

His impressive performances have also been instrumental in Xabi Alonso‘s team topping the Bundesliga table by 10 points.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, via his X handle, revealed that there is substantial interest in the Nigeria international in England. He mentioned that one Premier League club has already made inquiries about the former Royale Union Saint-Gilloise player.

“Victor Boniface, the 23-year-old striker, is attracting significant interest in England,” Plettenberg shared on his X account. ”

Additionally, Bayer 04 has received a concrete verbal inquiry for him from an undisclosed Premier League club.”

While Bayer Leverkusen’s current stance is to keep Boniface, but might consider offers of more than €55m.

“However, Boniface is not actively on the market as Leverkusen intends to hold onto him. Should Leverkusen entertain offers, they would only consider those surpassing €55 million,” Plettenberg added.

Leverkusen signed Boniface from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise for a reported fee of €20m in July 2023 and is currently the club’s top scorer.

The Nigeria international is yet to make an appearance in 2024 after having adductor surgery in January but has returned to training in the hope of playing his first game since December 20.