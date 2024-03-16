Alonso hints at Boniface return

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has given the green light that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface could return to football action in March.

This news comes as a massive boost for the Bundesliga leaders following the Super Eagles striker’s lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since January after picking up a serious injury that also ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles.

Originally scheduled to return sometime in April, Alonso hinted that the former Union SG goal poacher could be fit for Leverkusen’s home clash with Hoffenheim on March 30.

“He’s not ready yet, but next week we have an international break and we will use the time to take a step forward with him,” Alonso said.

“Maybe for Hoffenheim if everything goes well, but we’ll see.

“We need to have a bit more patience but he’s close to getting back on the pitch.”

Since joining Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, Boniface has had an excellent start to life in Germany, scoring 16 goals with eight assists in 23 matches across all competitions.

Boniface was called up to the Nigeria squad for the first time this season but missed the Super Eagles’ run to the final, where they lost to Ivory Coast.

Leverkusen are on track for a maiden German top-flight title, sitting 10 points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga with nine games remaining.