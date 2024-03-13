Boniface’s absence costs Super Eagles at 2023 AFCON, Says Peseiro

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has attributed Nigeria’s inability to clinch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the absence of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The Portuguese tactician who resigned from his position after guiding Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON after losing the final to host nation Ivory Coast believes Boniface’s presence could have made a significant difference in the Super Eagles squad.

Boniface was initially named in Nigeria squad for the 2023 AFCON but was withdrawn from the team after suffering a groin injury while training with the Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi.

The 62-year-old Portuguese tactician said Boniface’s versatility and confidence, noting that his presence in the Super Eagles squad could have helped Nigeria clinch the 2023 AFCON trophy.

“I will say that Boniface would have made the difference without injury,” Peseiro said in an interview in Portugal, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

“He was very confident and could play comfortably in our two-man attacking style.

“He can also play on both sides of the strikers, and that would have made him our invisible arc in the tournament. Our options to refine our style were limited in his absence.”

Peseiro and the Nigeria Football Federation parted ways after his contract expired with the Super Eagles.