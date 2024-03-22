Black Stars conclude preparations for Super Eagles showdown

The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up their preparations on Thursday for the highly anticipated international friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday.

Twenty-three Black Stars players trained at the Marrakech Sports City facility on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, as part of the buildup to the international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, the team has been in Morocco since Monday, gearing up for the two games scheduled for Friday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024, respectively.

Ghana initially began camp with thirteen players, with the remainder of the squad joining on Tuesday evening. The players exhibited impressive conditioning and determination to earn spots in the team as Ghana embarks on a new era under the leadership of the former Borussia Dortmund star.

The upcoming friendly games provide Otto Addo with a valuable opportunity to assess his team ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June and other future assignments.

The players in camp include Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, Francis Abu, Tariq Lamptey, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, among others.

The first game against Nigeria is set to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.