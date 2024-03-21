Kudus ruled out of Ghana’s friendly clash with Nigeria

West Ham United have confirmed that sensational midfielder Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from Ghana‘s international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Although the reason for his exclusion was not mentioned, the midfielder reportedly suffered a shoulder injury, which prevented him from joining the Black Stars in Morocco.

The English Premier League side are expected to present a medical report to the Ghana Football Association.

“A total of eight West Ham United players could feature for their senior national sides ahead of the Club’s Premier League return away at Newcastle United on Saturday 30 March,” a statement from West Ham’s official website reads.

“Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus have withdrawn from the Jamaica and Ghana squads respectively, having been called up by their countries earlier this month.”

Kudus was on the field for the entire duration in Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League last Sunday.

His absence will be a huge blow to Otto Addo, who wants to build his new Black Stars team around the West Ham star.

Meanwhile, Belgium-based midfielder Francis Abu has been invited to replace Kudus as Ghana prepares for Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech.

The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles on Friday before engaging Uganda four days later.