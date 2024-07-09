BetKing says commitment drives Ikorodu City FC to Nigerian Premier League glory

The Nigerian Premier League (NPL) has just welcomed its newest entrant – Ikorodu City FC – which has just been promoted to NPL.

This landmark achievement by the Lagos-based club marks a significant milestone in its history and seen as a testament to the support and sponsorship from BetKing, a leading sports betting company dedicated to the development of Nigerian sports.

Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing, expressed his pride in the club’s achievement. “The promotion of Ikorodu City FC to the Nigerian Premier League is a momentous occasion for all of us at BetKing. Our continued partnership has been driven by a shared vision of elevating Nigerian football, and this milestone underscores the tangible impact of our investment. We are excited to see Ikorodu City FC compete at the highest level and continue their journey of success.”

Since the inception of their partnership in 2023, BetKing has been instrumental in providing essential resources and support to Ikorodu City FC, enabling the club to reach new heights. The renewed sponsorship in 2024 has further solidified this collaboration, emphasizing BetKing’s commitment to fostering growth within the Nigerian football landscape.

To commemorate this historic promotion, the management of Ikorodu City FC recently paid a familiarisation visit to the BetKing Corporate Headquarters. During the visit, they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the BetKing management for their continued partnership and support, highlighting the critical role BetKing played in their promotion to the premier league.

As Ikorodu City FC prepares for their debut season in the Nigerian Premier League, BetKing said it remains committed to supporting the club’s aspirations and the broader development of football in Nigeria. “Together, they embark on a new season of shared goals, triumphs, and the continued advancement of Nigerian football”.