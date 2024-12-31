Bernardo Silva in talks to extend Man City contract

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is reportedly in advanced talks to extend his contract with the Premier League champions Manchester City. The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder, whose current deal runs until June 2026, could see his stay prolonged until 2028, securing his presence during his prime years.

Renowned for his technical brilliance and vision on the field, Silva remains an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola’s system. His contributions to City’s recent triumphs have been immense, delivering crucial goals, assists, and tireless work in midfield. His versatility to excel both on the wing and centrally has been a strategic asset, while his ability to perform under pressure cements his status as one of the club’s irreplaceable players.

Manchester City’s management is keen to finalize the extension, not only to retain one of their brightest talents but also to fend off interest from other top clubs. A longer contract for Silva underscores the club’s commitment to maintaining a formidable squad and their ambition to dominate both domestic and international competitions.

Silva has expressed his willingness to remain part of City’s project, and negotiations are reportedly progressing well. Securing his future would highlight Manchester City’s strategy of building a lasting legacy with key players, ensuring continued success in the years to come.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

