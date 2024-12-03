‘Badoo’ vows to punish ‘Ese’ at GOtv Boxing Night

Raheem ‘Badoo’ Animashaun

Raheem ‘Badoo’ Animashaun, the youngest-ever winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy, has vowed to deliver a decisive victory against Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu at the December 26 edition of GOtv Boxing Night.

The highly anticipated showdown will headline the “Boxing Jamz Music” carnival at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The event promises an exciting fusion of top-tier boxing, Afrobeats performances from YKB and Mayorkun, and comedy from MC Lively.

Badoo, who clinched the trophy and a ₦1 million cash prize as the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 31 in May, exuded confidence from his Lagos training camp. The undefeated boxer pledged to dominate Ganiyu, promising a punishing defeat.

“I am the youngest WABU title holder, and I won’t back down from any challenger in my category. Ese won’t last the distance. I’ll show no mercy for daring to challenge me,” Badoo declared.

Badoo enters the ring with an impressive record of five knockouts in 11 professional fights, remaining undefeated. In contrast, Ganiyu’s record stands at four wins and six losses in 10 bouts.

Also scheduled for the night is a national super welterweight title fight between Lateef ‘Enuoshe’ Azeez and Rasheed ‘Fally Boy Adeyemo.

The other bouts will see Akintunde Abolade square up against Emmanuel Abimbola in the national super flyweight category; Sikiru ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ Shogbesan will battle Imole ‘System’ Oloyede in a national super featherweight challenge; Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu will confront Jafaru ‘Tanka’ Suleiman in a national super welterweight challenge, while Kehinde Owoeye and Emmanuel Bamidele will face-off in the amateur flyweight category.

Organised by Flykite Productions and sponsored by GOtv, the event will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels across 50 African countries, offering fans an electrifying night of boxing and entertainment.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

