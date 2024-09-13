Awele Residential, Big Jamo Lawn Tennis to promote tennis in Anambra

In a bid to promote tennis, Awele Residential, a luxury estate development in Awka, Anambra State, has partnered with Big Jamo Lawn Tennis Academy to establish Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club in Awka, Anambra State.

The club will be located within the Awele Residential estate and will offer world-class facilities for both junior and senior players.

The partnership aims to create a vibrant community that combines luxury living with exploring sporting activities. The Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club will be a premium member-only club that fosters networking and business opportunities.

Smith Ezenagu, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Esso Properties Limited, expressed excitement about the partnership and the potential of the Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club. He emphasised the club’s commitment to providing a high-quality experience for its members.

Ezenagu also highlighted that the Awele Lawn Tennis Academy would be a standard, tournament-ready facility designed to cater to junior and senior players.

“When we were conceptualising Awele Residential, we envisioned the 350-plot housing project as a blend of modern luxury and culture, aimed at restoring the ancient Eastern aura,” Ezenagu said.

“We were also certain that Awele Residential would be a relaxing, healthy, and luxurious community for the upper class. With this in mind, we are partnering with a renowned international basketball star to establish the Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club, which will be a premium, members-only club fostering a networking and business environment for like-minded individuals.”

He further assured that both the Awele Lawn Tennis Academy and the club would be completed and operational by the first quarter of 2025.

Sulaimon Jamiu Bolaji, an international basketball star and partner in the project, shared his excitement about the partnership and his desire to contribute to the development of tennis in Nigeria. He expressed confidence in the club’s ability to become one of the best in the country.

