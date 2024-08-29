Meet 10 ten richest tennis players worth $246m combined in 2024

10 ten richest tennis players worth $246m combined in 2024

Carlos Alcaraz has solidified his position as the world’s richest tennis player, earning an estimated $42.3 million over the past year. His dominance in the sport is evident not only on the court but also in his off-court earnings, which include lucrative endorsement deals and sponsorships.

Alcaraz narrowly edged out Novak Djokovic, who earned $41.2 million. Djokovic’s consistent success on the court, combined with his strong endorsement portfolio, has made him a perennial contender for the top spot in the earnings rankings.

In total, the top 10 highest-paid tennis players earned an estimated $246 million over the past 12 months. While this figure is lower than the record set in 2020, it still represents a significant increase from 2023.

The dominance of Federer and Serena Williams in previous years has made it difficult for other players to reach their level of earnings. However, Alcaraz’s emergence as a top contender has challenged the status quo. His impressive achievements on the court, combined with his growing popularity, have attracted numerous endorsement deals, making him one of the most marketable athletes in tennis.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 richest tennis players in 2024:

Carlos Alcaraz

Earnings: $42.3 million

A dominant force on clay, Alcaraz has already captured four Grand Slam titles before turning 22, positioning himself as a future star of the sport. He’s also a favorite to win the U.S. Open this year.

Novak Djokovic

Earnings: $37.2 million

Djokovic remains a powerhouse on the ATP Tour, setting records for the most weeks at No. 1 and winning an Olympic gold medal in 2024, alongside his thriving endorsement portfolio.

Coco Gauff

Earnings: $27.1 million

Gauff’s success at the 2023 U.S. Open and this year’s French Open has boosted her endorsement appeal, leading to new deals with brands like Carol’s Daughter and American Eagle.

Iga Swiatek

Earnings: $26.7 million

Swiatek has continued her impressive run with a fourth French Open win and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, along with new endorsements from Lego and Lancôme.

Jannik Sinner

Earnings: $26.6 million

Despite some setbacks, Sinner’s first Grand Slam victory and rise to No. 1 in the singles rankings, along with endorsements from brands like La Roche-Posay, have solidified his status.

Rafael Nadal

Earnings: $23.3 million

Although Nadal has scaled back his playing schedule, his longstanding sponsor relationships and new ventures, including a role as an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian tennis federation, keep him among the top earners.

Daniil Medvedev

Earnings: $20.3 million

Medvedev’s consistent performances and ventures into esports have bolstered his earnings, with sponsorships from gaming and tech companies like HyperX and EA Sports.

Naomi Osaka

Earnings: $14.6 million

Osaka’s return to tennis after a hiatus has been challenging, but her off-court business ventures, including new endorsements and her media company Hana Kuma, keep her financially successful.

Casper Ruud

Earnings: $13.9 million

Known for his prowess on clay, Ruud continues to expand his endorsement portfolio, adding new deals with brands like Fleming watches and Renault.

Aryna Sabalenka

Earnings: $13.7 million

Sabalenka’s victory at the Australian Open and new sponsorships with brands like Oakberry and Master and Dynamic highlight her growing presence in the sport.

These earnings showcase the dynamic financial landscape of professional tennis, with a new generation of players beginning to make their mark both on and off the court.

