Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti hints at Vinicius return to lead Los Blancos attack

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Vinicius Junior could make an early return from injury for Los Blancos’ crucial Champions League encounter against Atalanta on Tuesday night.

Vinicius, who sustained a hamstring injury last month, was initially expected to remain sidelined until the Intercontinental Cup final next week. However, Ancelotti revealed in a pre-match press conference that the Brazilian forward is in contention to feature in Bergamo.

“Vinicius is in good shape, but we’ve got to assess him. It’s very important how he performs in training today,” Ancelotti said. “We’ve got Rodrygo back, and Bellingham is also doing well. They’ll all train today, and then we’ll make a decision.”

The potential return of Vinicius would be a major boost for Real Madrid, who are currently struggling in the Champions League. They are currently 24th in the group stage and risk missing out on the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde expressed his enthusiasm for Vinicius’ potential return, stating: “It’s great for us that he can play tomorrow. Whether he plays or not, that’s a question for Carlo Ancelotti, but he can always offer something.”

Meanwhile, Atalanta are in excellent form, having won nine consecutive Serie A matches. However, their coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, remains cautious about their chances against Real Madrid.

“No team can call themselves favourites when they’re playing Real,” Gasperini said. “We’re very happy for where we are, but to say we’re better than Real Madrid doesn’t help.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share