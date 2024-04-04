Arsenal sink Luton to regain Premier League top spot

Arsenal coasted to a convincing 2-0 win over the struggling Luton side on Wednesday to dislodge Liverpool and return to the Premier League summit.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring midway through the first half and an own goal just before the break gave the much-changed home side a cushion.

The result lifts Arsenal to 68 points — one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who host bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday.

“We want to be at the top — winning our games is the only thing we can do,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

“We managed to rotate and freshen the team up a bit,” he added. “Those who came in did well.”

Arteta’s men, with top-scorer Bukayo Saka absent, dominated possession in the opening stages at the Emirates but created few clear-cut openings in front of an expectant crowd.

But they broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, courtesy of a sweet left-footed strike by Odegaard.

Emile Smith Rowe, who has been a peripheral figure this season, dispossessed the dawdling Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu inside the visitors’ half.

He fed Odegaard, who played a one-two with Kai Havertz before stroking the ball home for his 10th goal of the season.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 44th minute thanks to an own goal from Luton defender Daiki Hashioka, who turned into his own net following more good work down the left by Smith Rowe.