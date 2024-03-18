Arsenal reportedly ahead of Chelsea in Osimhen race

According to Team Talk Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Chelsea to secure Victor Osimhen‘s signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners are willing to present more attractive offers than Chelsea and also have the financial capability to meet the player’s salary expectations, making the Emirates Stadium a favourable destination for the Nigeria international.

Osimhen is one of the highly sought-after strikers in Europe, and is expected to make a move away from Napoli in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several top clubs vying for his services.

Mikel Arteta’s side have Arsenal has emerged as a frontrunner among the big clubs, with Osimhen’s release clause set at €130 million.

“Chelsea fear they will miss out on Victor Osimhen in the summer with PSG and Arsenal nudging ahead in the race to sign the in-demand Napoli forward,” according to TEAMtalk.

“Chelsea have been in the race for the longest period with a ton of leg work done to try and convince the Nigerian international to come to Stamford Bridge next season.

“former Chelsea players have been in constant communication with the man who idolises Blues legend Didier Drogba.

“The retired striker has been speaking to Osimhen about Chelsea and why he is the perfect man to help the club.

“However, PSG and Arsenal are both keen on his services and have also been in constant communication.”

Despite Chelsea’s efforts to convince Osimhen to join Stamford Bridge, the Gunners’ stable financial situation and ambitious sporting project have put them in a favourable position.

Arsenal’s willingness to invest in top talent and compete for major honours like the Premier League and Champions League is seen as a compelling factor in Osimhen’s decision-making process.

In contrast, Chelsea’s financial uncertainty and reluctance to overspend on players could hinder their chances of securing Osimhen’s signature.

While the Blues have conducted scouting missions and maintained communication with the striker’s representatives, Arsenal’s stronger allure and ability to meet the player’s demands have given them the edge in the race for Osimhen.

Overall, Arsenal’s pursuit of Osimhen is gaining momentum, with the Gunners positioning themselves as frontrunners ahead of Chelsea in the race for the prolific striker’s signature.