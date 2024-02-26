Arsenal reportedly willing to offer €130m for Napoli striker Osimhen

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Premier League club, Arsenal are seriously making plans to bring Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Jacobs said the Gunners are willing to match Osimhen’s €130m release clause and ready to meet his £250,000 a week wage demands.

Arsenal are in search of a prolific centre-forward to add to the squad for next season and reports claim manager Mikel Arteta has identified the Nigerian striker as a perfect option.

The former Lille forward has made his intention to play in the Premier League and several reports have linked him to Arsenal with Chelsea and PSG also interested in signing the Super Eagles striker.

“We still can’t rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen,” Jacobs said as reported by GiveMeSport.

“It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

“I’m still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Arsenal are enjoying another positive season in the Premier League, are in contention for the title and are certain to play Champions League football next season.

The Nigerian was instrumental in Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years last season, netting 26 times in 32 league appearances.

Osimhen, a 25-year-old striker and current African Player of the Year has continued his impressive run this season and has scored eight goals in 14 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the 2023/23 season.

Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, the Nigeria international has scored 69 goals with 17 assists in 121 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club.