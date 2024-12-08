Arsenal draw Fulham, miss chance to close gap on Liverpool

Arsenal missed an opportunity to cut the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Bukayo Saka thought he had secured a dramatic late winner for the Gunners when he headed in Gabriel Martinelli’s cross in the 88th minute. However, the goal was disallowed after Martinelli was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Fulham had taken the lead against the run of play through Raul Jimenez, who scored his sixth goal of the season. Jimenez latched onto Kenny Tete’s long pass before firing past David Raya from a tight angle.

Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, registering just one shot on target through Saka. However, they equalized early in the second half with a well-executed corner routine, as William Saliba converted Kai Havertz’s knockdown.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, Arsenal were unable to break down a resilient Fulham defense. The result ends their run of three consecutive Premier League wins.

The Gunners remain six points behind Liverpool, having played one game more, as they rue a missed opportunity to capitalize on the postponement of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

