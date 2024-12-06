Anthony Joshua, Fury, Dubois nominated for biggest boxing awards

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois are among the notable names shortlisted for the 2025 British Boxing Awards.

The trio, who have dominated headlines in recent years, have been nominated for the prestigious ‘Boxer of the Year’ award. Despite their setbacks in 2024, their impact on the sport remains undeniable.

It has been a dramatic year for British boxing, with both Fury and Joshua experiencing setbacks while new stars like Dubois emerged. Joshua began 2024 with an emphatic victory over Francis Ngannou but suffered a stunning defeat to Dubois in September at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, known as “The Gypsy King,” faced the first loss of his career in May against Oleksandr Usyk in their historic undisputed title fight. Fury will have a chance to avenge the loss in a highly anticipated rematch on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

Despite their defeats, both heavyweights join IBF world champion Dubois, Josh Kelly, Lawrence Okolie, Joshua Buatsi, Chris Billam-Smith, Dennis McCann, Fabio Wardley, and Nick Ball on the shortlist for Boxer of the Year.

Promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn, along with Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, are also in the running for the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Sport of Boxing’ award.

The inaugural British Boxing Awards will take place on March 28th, 2025, at the iconic Langham Hotel in London. Boxing legends Ricky Hatton and Nicola Adams will host the event, which promises to celebrate the best of British boxing.

“This is an incredible shortlist,” Adams remarked. “The British Boxing Awards will shine a light on the people and organisations driving the phenomenal growth of boxing. Champions, both in and out of the ring, will be recognised for their contributions.”

