Anthony Joshua eyes Watford football club, discuss £150m takeover

Financial experts working with former two-time heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua have reportedly held talks with Championship club Watford over a potential takeover in a deal worth £150 million, according to The Athletic.

Owned by Italian Gino Pozzo since 2012, Watford has been seeking new investment for several years. Anthony Joshua’s involvement, even as part of a consortium, highlights the club’s ambition to boost its financial and promotional standing.

The club’s valuation of £150 million to £175 million aligns closely with Joshua’s reported net worth, making the discussions financially plausible. Watford’s strategic push for investment could benefit significantly from Joshua’s global recognition and commercial appeal.

Although Anthony Joshua is not directly involved in the talks, he was approached about participating in the Championship club’s investment opportunities. These discussions are described as being at an entry-level.

The details of the proposal remain undisclosed, but it is known that Watford has engaged in talks with other parties regarding a minority stake in the club.

Commonly known as “AJ,” Joshua has an estimated net worth of £150 million to £200 million, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List. He has strong connections to Watford, having been born at Watford General Hospital next to the club’s Vicarage Road ground, growing up in North Watford on the Meriden Estate, and attending school in nearby Kings Langley.

“A business that has brought investment opportunities to Anthony in the past was approached and held an entry-level discussion about an opportunity with Watford Football Club,” a spokesperson for Joshua told The Athletic.

“This was an initial chat without even a discussion over due diligence which so often kills these types of deals.”

Anthony Joshua’s commercial influence is significant, with endorsements from major global brands. His sports stardom, coupled with a social media following of 28 million, could bring substantial visibility and marketing opportunities to Watford.

Despite the potential appeal of this investment, Anthony Joshua’s spokesperson has emphasized his current focus on boxing.

“Anthony Joshua is not involved and has no plans to be involved. He is fully focused on boxing and has no time to give to new opportunities outside of his sport.”