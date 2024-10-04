Anthony Joshua advised to change trainer after KO defeat to Daniel Dubois

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has urged Anthony Joshua to change his trainer, Ben Davison, following his stunning knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last month. Despite being the favourite heading into the fight, Joshua was floored multiple times by Dubois before being stopped in the fifth round.

Dubois, the 27-year-old rising star, dominated the bout, dropping Joshua, former two-time heavyweight champion four times en route to his sensational knockout victory to retain his IBF title.

In the aftermath of the defeat, there has been speculation about a potential rematch. However, Roy Jones Jr believes that for Joshua to reclaim his form, he needs to seek out a more experienced trainer. Speaking to talkSPORT, Jones Jr criticised Davison, stating that he lacks the depth of boxing knowledge required because he has not been a fighter himself.

“It takes real boxing knowledge and IQ, people who have been there, and if you don’t have someone who has been through those wars, they can’t teach you that,” Jones Jr said.

“I don’t think Ben Davison has had many fights himself. He’s had a lot of coaching, but it’s tough to coach someone if you haven’t experienced those battles.”

Davison previously trained Tyson Fury, guiding him through his 2018 return to the ring. However, Fury switched trainers to SugarHill Steward just before his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Jones Jr added, “I can’t teach you how to swim through the ocean if I haven’t been through it myself. It’s hard if you haven’t been there. Some coaches get lucky, but it’s difficult if you haven’t experienced that.”

Following his defeat at Wembley, Joshua has dropped to seventh in the heavyweight rankings. While fans are calling for Dubois to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch, a second showdown between Joshua and Dubois appears to be a more realistic possibility.

Frank Warren, Dubois’ promoter, has revealed that ‘Dynamite’s’ next fight will take place early in 2025 and is open to a rematch with Joshua, with February 22 being a potential date for the bout in Riyadh.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

