Al Hilal to splash €140m on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

Al Hilal Football Club of Saudi Arabia has made an offer of €140 million, about 120 pounds to Napoli Football Club for their prolific striker, Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports, “Napoli want more than €150 million for before they can release Osimhen.”

Osimhen and the Serie A league champions failed to reach an agreement on a new contract that would have extended his stay at Naples till 2027.

Aurelio de Laurentis, the club president had wanted a release clause of €200 million inserted in the new contract which Osimhen and his agent declined.

Hence, Napoli is willing to listen to any club provided they are ready to meet the demand.

The wages Al Hilal is willing to offer to Osimhen is at the range of one million pound per week which amounts to about N118 billion per year.

Napoli would be smiling to bank with this offer haven bought their lethal strike at club record of €70 million in 2020 summer.

Victor Osimhen made history for himself, and Napoli FC when he helped the club win the 2022/2023 Italian Scudetto trophy.

He scored 22 Serie A league goals and 4 assists in 27 games to lead Napoli to their first Scudetto in the 21st-century.

With his achievements at Napoli, Osimhen became the toast of many big clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Chelsea.