African Games: Ogunmakinju anchors Team Nigeria to 4x400m relay gold

Team Nigeria sprinters showcased their talent and determination at the 2023 African Games in Ghana, excelled in the mixed 4x400m relay to win gold medal.

Making its first appearance at the African Games, Team Nigeria mixed 4x400m relay team consisting of Emmanuel Ojeli, Patience Okon-George, Sikiru Adeyemi and Omolara Ogunmakinju stormed to a record podium finish of 3:13.26 seconds to win gold.

Ogunmakinju dazzled the crowd by running a breathtaking anchor that helped Nigeria win the gold and improve on their previous African record set at the Tokyo Olympics.

With 30 metres remaining, the 30-year-old Commonwealth Games Silver medallist overcame a 15-meter deficit and passed the Botswana sprinter.

Ojeli led Nigeria’s relay team and handed the baton to Okon-George, who held off the threat posed by Botswana’s Lydia Jele. Adeyemi received the baton in first place, but African 400m silver medallist Bayapo Ndori proved too strong and gained the lead for Botswana, with his teammate Kamberuka Obakeng further widening the gap on the anchor leg.

As she began to feel tired, Nigeria’s Ogunmakinju overtook the Botswana athlete to win. Botswana was rewarded with a national record of 3:13.99 seconds, while the Kenyan team led by world 800m champion Mary Moraa settled for bronze in 3:18.03 seconds.

Also, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi added to Nigeria’s medal tally by successfully defending his African Games title in the men’s Shot Put event. With a powerful throw, Enekwechi secured Nigeria’s first gold medal in athletics.

Enekwechi’s domination in the event on the continent is cemented with this win, which is his second consecutive title at the African Games.