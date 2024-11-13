AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles arrive in Abidjan for Benin cracker

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are fully geared up in Abidjan as they prepare for a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic. Only Spain-based forward Sadiq Umar remains to join the squad, with 22 players ready for their first training session at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Tuesday.

“We have 22 players, with only one more to join us early Wednesday. It’s been a fantastic atmosphere here in Abidjan, and the team is feeling very positive going into the first training session,” Coach Augustine Eguavoen shared with thenff.com.

A batch of 11 players, including Captain and AFCON standout William Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and defenders like Bright Osayi-Samuel and Olaoluwa Aina, arrived Tuesday morning. They were joined by South Africa-based goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and other team members, such as Maduka Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho, who had arrived earlier.

With a strong standing at the top of Group D, 10 points from four matches, and a goal difference of seven scored with none conceded, the Super Eagles are confident as they step into Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny. The stadium holds positive memories for the team, who recently secured a series of victories there during the 34th AFCON finals.

“The stadium is familiar, and we have good memories here from AFCON. We’re focusing on the positives and working hard to achieve another win,” Captain Ekong stated.

Senegalese referee Issa Sy, who officiated the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Angola in the quarter-finals of AFCON, will take charge of Thursday’s match, set to kick off at 7 pm Ivorian time (8 pm Nigerian time).

With just a point needed to qualify for the 35th AFCON in Morocco (December 2025 – January 2026), the Super Eagles aim to secure their ticket with a strong performance on Thursday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

