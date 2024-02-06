AFCON: Osimhen suffers abdominal pain, doubtful for South Africa game

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has suffered abdominal pain and did not travel with the rest of the team on Monday to Bouake for Nigeria’s semi-final clash against South Africa at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).

The Super Eagles medical team confirmed that Osimhen is under close observation, and a member of the medical team has been mandated to stay behind in Abidjan to monitor his condition.

The Napoli striker can however join the rest of the squad on Tuesday if he is cleared by the medical team, the team said on X .

“Members of the team travelled from Abidjan to Bouaké today (Monday) via a 10pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight. Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of abdominal discomfort,” the statement read.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

“If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm.”

Osimhen has been an integral part of the Super Eagles team and his partnership with Ademola Lookman Moses Simon has helped Nigeria reach the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON.

The Super Eagles will face South Africa on Wednesday, aiming to win their fourth AFCON title in Ivory Coast.