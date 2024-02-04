AFCON: Super Eagles to arrive in Bouake Tuesday ahead of South Africa cracker

Three times African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, will arrive Bouake on Tuesday ahead of their first semi-final encounter with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) at the Stade Bouaké on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Director of Media, Ademola Olajire, on Sunday, the Super Eagles will remain in Abidjan till Monday to intensify their preparation for Wednesday’s make-or-mar battle with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“The three-time champions will continue their preparations for the encounter in Abidjan on Sunday and Monday, and will only have the official training on arrival in Cote d’Ivoire’s second city on Tuesday afternoon,” Olajire said.

Olajire further said Nigeria also played their semi-final match in the city of Bouake against Egypt when Ivory Coast hosted their last AFCON 40 years ago.

“In what was easily ranked as the match of the tournament, the Pharaohs, led by Mahmoud Al-Khatib and including Taher Abou Zeid, Magdi Abdel Ghani, Ali Shehata, Ibrahim Youssef and goalkeeper Thabet El-Batal, led 2-0 before the half hour.

“But Stephen Keshi pulled one back from the penalty spot before halftime and then made the inch-perfect pull-out from which Bala Ali netted the equalizer in the second half. Nigeria won the ensuing penalty shootout 8-7.

“Nigeria’s squad that day included goalkeeper Peter Rufai, Kingsley Paul, Yisa Sofoluwe, Sunday Eboigbe, Humphrey Edobor, Chibuzor Ehilegbu, Ademola Adeshina, Mudashiru Lawal, Henry Nwosu and Rashidi Yekini.”