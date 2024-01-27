AFCON: Lookman wins Man of The Match against Cameroon

Ademola Lookman won the Man of The Match as his two goals helped Nigeria defeat old rivals Cameroon 2-0 on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Lookman’s 36th-minute and 90th goals at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium handed Nigeria a deserved win as the Super Eagles outplayed Cameroon.

Nigeria will face Angola in the last eight in Abidjan next Friday after the Angolans beat Namibia 3-0 in Bouake earlier on Saturday in the first of the knockout round games.

Lookman had an opportunity for a second goal in the 56th minute from a free kick on the edge of the Cameroon penalty area as Osimhen’s pace continually troubled the Indomitable Lions.

Lookman set up Ola Aina with a chance in the 85th but it was blocked before a clever passing move with Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey saw Lookman finish at the near post in the 90th minute.