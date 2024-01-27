Lookman scores double as Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman scored a brace to hand Nigeria’s Super Eagles a 2-0 win over Cameroon in the second match of the Round of 16 matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium.

The Nigerians had an early Semi Ajayi goal disallowed following a VAR review.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman scored the opening goal for Nigeria in the 36th minute after Napoli goal poacher Victor Osimhen set a perfect assist to put Nigeria ahead. he then added the second goal in stoppage time

Nigeria will now lock horns with Angola in the quarter-finals on Friday, February 2.

Angola defeated Namibia 3-0 in the early round of 16 fixtures played on Saturday.