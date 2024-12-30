AC Milan sack Paulo Fonseca after six months amid poor form

AC Milan have parted ways with head coach Paulo Fonseca after just six months in charge, following a disappointing campaign that left the seven-time European champions struggling in seventh place in Serie A.

The decision was confirmed on Monday, a day after a 1-1 draw against AS Roma. The result marked Milan’s sixth league draw this season and left them eight points off the Champions League qualification spots and 12 points adrift of league leaders and city rivals Inter.

“AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men’s First Team,” the club said in an official statement. “The Club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Fonseca, 51, who previously coached Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma, and Lille, hinted at his departure in a post-match press conference on Sunday. As he left the San Siro, he told reporters that his tenure had come to an end.

Portuguese compatriot Sergio Conceicao, a former Serie A player and ex-Porto manager, is widely expected to succeed Fonseca. Conceicao, 50, is currently available after leaving Porto in June following a successful seven-year stint.

Milan’s struggles this season have extended beyond the pitch. Fonseca was publicly critical of key players, including star winger Rafael Leao and French full-back Theo Hernandez, with the latter controversially benched for an academy player during a goalless draw with Genoa earlier this month.

Fan discontent has added to the turmoil, with supporters voicing their anger at the club’s owners, US investment fund RedBird. Celebrations of Milan’s 125th anniversary on December 21 were overshadowed by chants demanding the owners sell the club and banners criticising the team’s lack of ambition.

Milan will now turn to Conceicao to steady the ship and restore hope for a season still packed with challenges on both domestic and European fronts.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

