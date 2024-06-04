2026 WCQ: 15 Super Eagles players arrive in camp ahead of South Africa showdown

The Super Eagles camp came alive on Monday night with the arrival of 15 players as they intensified preparations for Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Uyo.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), some Super Eagles players Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, and Paul Onuachu have already arrived in Nigeria and will join the team in Uyo.

Alex Iwobi, Europa League hero Ademola Lookman, and Maduka Okoye are expected to join the camp on Tuesday.

“The quintet of defenders Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Calvin Bassey, midfielder Frank Onyeka, and forward Paul Onuachu are already in the country and making their way to Uyo to join the 15 other players already on the ground,” the NFF statement reads.

“A total of 15 players trained on Monday morning in Uyo, with Head Coach Finidi George emphasizing to the players that the three points at stake in Friday’s encounter must remain in Nigeria’s kitty.

“While the quintet (three in Abuja and two in Lagos) is being expected at the team’s Ibom Hotel and Resorts, the trio of midfielder Alex Iwobi, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, and forward Ademola Lookman are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.”

Under the guidance of head coach Finidi George, the team engaged in fitness routines, shooting drills, and tactical exercises during the training session, despite travel logistics being affected by the strike.

There was no training session on Monday evening, as the players prepared for intensive sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, hopefully with a full squad.

The Bafana Bafana delegation is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday, with accommodations already booked at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot-Ekpene.

The Super Eagles are determined to maintain their focus as they approach the decisive qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.