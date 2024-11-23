2025 WAFCON: Super Falcons drawn against North African rivals

Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, will face off against two North African sides—Tunisia and Algeria—along with Botswana in Group B of the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco next summer.

The Super Falcons will be eager for another encounter with Algeria’s Green Ladies, having recently bested them in two friendly matches in Nigeria with 2-0 and 4-1 victories. Botswana secured their spot in the tournament by eliminating Gabon during the qualifiers, while Tunisia reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, which was also hosted in Morocco.

The draw, held on Friday evening at the Technical Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, near Rabat, placed host nation Morocco in Group A, where they will compete against Zambia, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile, reigning champions South Africa were placed in Group C, set to challenge Ghana, Mali, and Tanzania in the three-week, 12-nation tournament scheduled from July 5th to 26th, 2025.

Morocco, the tournament hosts, finished as runners-up in the last edition in July 2022, narrowly missing out on the title. Zambia clinched the bronze medal, edging Nigeria with a 1-0 victory in the third-place match.

With a rich history of dominance in African women’s football, the Super Falcons will aim to reclaim their status at the top, building on their performances as they prepare to face strong opposition from across the continent.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share