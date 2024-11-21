2025 Women's AFCON: Super Falcons to know group stage opponents Friday

Nine-time champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons will know their group stage opponents for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when the draw takes place on Friday at the Technic Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, split into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, which will be hosted in Morocco.

Since the inception of the Women’s AFCON in 1998, the Super Falcons have dominated the tournament, winning nine of the 12 editions held so far. Equatorial Guinea has won twice, while South Africa clinched their first title in the 2022 edition, also held in Morocco.

All four semi-finalists from the 2022 tournament will be participating again this year—defending champions South Africa, hosts Morocco, Zambia, and Nigeria.

The other nations completing the 12-team tournament are Ghana, Algeria, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Mali.

The 13th edition of the Women’s AFCON will take place from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

