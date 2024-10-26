Super Falcons poise for battles against Algeria’s Fennecs

Super Falcons

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s football team will this Saturday, begin its rebuilding project under Justin Madugu as the interim head coach with a match against the Fennecs of Algeria inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The two-legged international friendly matches against Algeria’s senior women’s national team scheduled for October 26 and October 29, is arranged by the NFF as a rebuilding process to get the team in shape for upcoming competitions.

This will be the Super Falcons first home friendlies since an invitational tournament three years ago.

However, many Nigerian football fans have expressed dismay that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) could not organise a grade A friendly match for the nine-time African champions even as the team gears up for a rebuilding.

Philip Adefioye, a sport commentator said he thinks that Nigeria should have gone for a grade match with countries such as Ghana, South Africa, Cameroun or Morocco.

“I would have preferred if they cannot go to Europe, they should have engaged top rated African teams when it comes to female football such as South Africa, Cameroun and/or Ghana.

“Anyway, I think because it’s just a friendly, they chose to play a less female football African country, it’s okay, but it would have been better to give our girls a good test,” he said.

Similarly, Chima Nwosu, a football enthusiast said the Super Falcons are not a match for the Algerian women.

“Female football in Nigeria is way up there within the African football space. So, the Algerian women are no match to the Super Falcons. Nigeria will beat them home and away,” he said.

Christopher Nmeribe, another football fan said the Super Falcons have lost their place of honour even in Africa, the Algerian team will not be an easy nut to crack by the Nigerian side.

“I expect it would a tough match as far as friendlies go, because like all other facets of our national life, the team has lost its grip on female football in Africa,” he said.

Ikechi Isinguzo believes there is no more pushovers even in female football, hence, he said the Nigerian side would not find it easy with the Fennecs of Algeria.

“African women football has improved over the years, gone are the days when such a match would have been a walk in the park for the Super Falcons,” he said.

Meanwhile, interim coach has invited 25 players for the two header friendly. The invited players are; Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Monle Oyono (Edo Queens); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive FC, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Florence Alexander (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Edo Queens); Sikiratu Isa (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Esther Onyenezide (Hapoel Katamon, Israel); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Josephine Matthias (Nasarawa Amazons); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens).

Forwards: Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons); Delight Nwosu (Bayelsa Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (Edo Queens); Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies).

In a statement issued by Ademola Olajire, the director of communication at the NFF, Madugu expressed delight that all the invited players arrived in camp on time, giving the coach ample time to prepare.

“I’m thrilled that all the invited players are here. We appreciate the Nigeria Football Federation for arranging these matches,” Madugu said.

The NFF parted ways with Randy Waldrum as the head coach of the Super Falcons, after heading the coaching crew for almost three years.

Waldrum’s best record with the Super Falcons is the knockout stage at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

