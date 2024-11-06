Super Falcons to face France in friendly clash

Super Falcons

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, are set to face the French Senior Women’s National Team, Les Bleues, in a highly anticipated friendly in France on Saturday, 30th November 2024.

Super Falcons, under the guidance of head coach Justine Madugu, recently showcased strong form, defeating the Green Ladies of Algeria 2-0 and 4-1 in matches held in Ikenne-Remo and Lagos, respectively. The team saw several home-based players making an impressive impact and pushing for regular inclusion in the squad.

This month’s clash with Les Bleues will take place at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 pm local time in France. For the French team, the match will be part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship in Switzerland.

For the Super Falcons, the encounter serves as an opportunity to continue integrating new talent and refine their strategies ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The match also marks a special occasion, as it will be only the seventh time in history that Les Bleues have played in Angers.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

