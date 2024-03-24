2023 African Games: Team Nigeria finish second place with 121 medals

Following the conclusion of the 13 edition of the African Games in Ghana on Saturday, Team Nigeria finished second on the medals table with a total of 121 medals behind Egypt who claimed the first finish.

Team Nigeria wrapped up the 2023 African Games with an impressive medal tally of 121 (47 gold, 34 silver, and 40 bronze) across 25 sports.

Egypt emerged as the overall leader in the medal rankings, securing a total of 191 medals (102 gold, 47 silver, and 42 bronze).

Weightlifting proved to be Nigeria’s most successful sport, amassing 32 medals (16 gold, 10 silver, and six bronze).

In athletics, Nigeria showcased its prowess with 22 medals, highlighted by Tobi Amusan’s third consecutive gold in the women’s 100 meters hurdles and Ese Brume’s retention of the women’s long jump title.

Wrestling contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal haul, with Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye shining brightly and securing 11 medals.

Boxing and arm wrestling also made significant contributions, earning Nigeria eight gold medals in boxing and 13 medals in arm wrestling.

South Africa is in third position with 106 medals (32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze), Algeria with 114 medals (29 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze) and Tunisia with 87 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 39 bronze) completing the top five rankings.

The host country Ghana finished sixth position in the medal standings with 68 medals (19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze).

While Morocco, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Kenya complete the top 10 in the medal rankings.

Out of the 54 countries that registered for the event in Ghana, 53 were in attendance, with only Cape Verde absent from the 13th edition of the Games.

The next edition of the African Games is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt, in 2027.