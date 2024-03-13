2023 African Games: NFF charges Flying Eagles to book semi-final ticket

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau has charged seven-time African champions the Flying Eagles to be in their best form when they confront Senegal on Friday in the 2023 African Games group phase final match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

Gusau said he has not been impressed with the outing of the Flying Eagles at the 2023 African Games, in which they have lost 1-2 to Uganda and edged South Sudan thanks to a late penalty converted by Isiyaka Muhammad Sadiq.

“Nigeria has a high pedigree in youth football across the globe and that is a fact that should ring loud in the minds of every player wearing the green-white-green at that level. We did not fare well against Uganda and I gave the boys a piece of my mind.

“Against South Sudan, we should have done more and taken the three points quickly but had to struggle. I believe the players have the potential to do far more and they should start by showing their stuff against Senegal on Friday. It is a match we have to win to reach the semi-finals.”

Initially, group B housing Nigeria had five teams, which would have amounted to each team playing four matches instead of three. However, Tunisia pulled out late in the day, and with six-pointer Uganda having picked the first semi-final ticket from the pool, the second ticket is a straight fight between Nigeria and Senegal.