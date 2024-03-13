2023 African Games: Bosso confident of Flying Eagles reaching semi-finals

The Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-20 male football team, the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to qualify for the semi-finals despite a slow start at the 2023 African Games in taking place in Ghana.

The Flying Eagles secured a narrow 1-0 win over South Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium after Sadiq Muhammed scored from the penalty spot to earn Nigeria their first victory at the 13th African Games.

However, Bosso and his team remained focused on achieving their objectives in the tournament.

The 56-year-old tactician acknowledged the challenge his side faced, emphasising the difficulty of the game, and praised his boys for their perseverance.

“It was a hard-fought victory and I thank God that we got the three points we needed. Our preparation was not solid because we had a limited time to prepare for the games,” Bosso said, as reported by Daily Post.

The Flying Eagles will face Senegal in their final group game, with a draw enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals.