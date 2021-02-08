2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers: Chosen 12 revealed

The Technical Crew has extended invitation to 12 players for the final phase of camping ahead of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers holding between Wednesday, 17th of February and Sunday, 21st of February.

With Nigeria sitting comfortably atop group B after beating Rwanda, Mali and South Sudan, all eyes will be focused on the reverse fixtures which will be hosted in Tunisia.

Nigerians are expected to be treated to ‘champagne basketball’ when the players converge on Monastir for the third window after 6 players from France were handed a call up.

Ifeoluwa Ajayi (Hermine Nantes), Said Hearst-Okpalannaka (Antibas), Nwachukwu Moneke may make their international debut for Nigeria after they were handed an invitation alongside a member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver winning team, Ike Nwamu (Cholet) who are all based in France.

Spain based shooting guard; Obinna Emegano with Fuenlabrada makes a return to the team alongside Ben Uzoh.

Ike Diogu was also not left out of the team alongside Ike Iroegbu who emerged as one of the top performers during the last qualifying series averaging 15.7 points as Nigeria dominated group B.

Turkey based power forward, Abdul-Malik Abu and Michael Oguine will also team up with Michael Gbinije, Caleb Agada under the tutelage of Coach Mfon Udofia who will be standing in for Coach Mike Brown.

Meanwhile, some players have also been put on notice pending the conclusion and outcome of players registration by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA).

Full List

v Obinna Emegano (Point Guard, Fuenlabrada, Spain)

v Ben Uzoh (Point Guard, Paris Basketball, France)

v Ike Diogu

v Ifeoluwa Ajayi (Small Forward, Harmine Nantes, France)

v Nwachukwu Moneke (Power Forward, Orléans Loiret Basket, France)

v Michael Oguine (Point Guard, Souffelweyersheim, France)

v Ike Nwamu (Point Guard, Cholet, France)

v Ike Iroegbu (Point Guard, SC Rasta Vechta, Germany)

v Said Hearst-Okpalannaka (Shooting Guard, Antibas, France)

v Abdul-Malik Abu (Power Forward, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor, Turkey)

v Mike Gbinije (Shooting guard, BC Nevėžis)

v Caleb Agada (Point Guard, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)