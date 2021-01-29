NBBF says 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers list almost ready

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has assured that the team list for the 3rd window of the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers taking place in Tunisia is almost ready.

In a statement released on Friday, the body said with the scouting system spread across Europe, NBA and also players back home in Nigeria, getting the final list for the qualifiers has not been easy.

With many eligible players in the thick of action with their various clubs, the federation says availability of players for the qualifiers between 17th and 21st of February remains the biggest challenge.

“The team list is almost ready, because we are looking at the availability of our players in the NBA, players playing professionally out there and the players we have locally hoping to see them in Benin at the National Sports Festival.”

Although few names may still be added to the list already being compiled but the federation has penciled down a 25 man list for the qualifiers taking place in Monastir, Tunisia.

“We are finalizing that list, but we already have 25 players who are potentially going to make the list. Our Technical Officials also will know who is going to be available and it will be made public very shortly”

The team will open camp a week before the competition.

Currently topping Group D after three straight wins, the team will hope to continue its unbeaten run over South Sudan, Mali and Rwanda.