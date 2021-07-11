2021 Copa America: Messi ends international trophy drought as Argentina beat Brazil

Lionel Messi’s long wait for a major trophy with Argentina senior national team came on Sunday after a 1-0 win against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

PSG playmaker, Angel Di Maria, scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute. This is Lionel Messi’s first major trophy with the Argentina senior team.

The last time Argentina won the Copa America title was in 1993.

Messi, 34-year-old, currently a free agent after his contract at Barcelona expired in June, fell to the floor at full-time in a sign of huge relief, while his former team-mate Neymar was in tears after he was unable to inspire Brazil to victory after Angel Di Maria’s first-half winner.

Brazil were poor throughout the contest and struggled to test Emiliano Martinez at the other end. Everton forward Richarlison had Brazil’s best chance when he forced the Aston Villa ‘keeper into a save.

Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than 10 years of club and individual honours.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

Messi finished 2021 Copa America tournament as joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player with Neymar.

The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.