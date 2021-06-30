2020 Olympics: Young invitees have lots to learn- D’Tigers coach

The Technical crew of the D’Tigers says that many of the young players invited to camp for the Olympics preparation will benefit from the older players in the team.

D’Tigers head coach, Mike Brown, revealed that some of the younger players may not be on the trip to Japan as the camping exercise is a win-win situation for all.

Brown who was recently appointed by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) said it is essential to integrate the next generation of Nigerian players into the team.

He commended the duo of Elijah Olaniyi and Michael Adewunmi for their maturity.

22 year old Olaniyi who plays for the Stony Brook Seawolves in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA Division One) was named to the First Team All-America East after ending his junior season averaging 18pts and 6.5 rebounds with an impressive 36.1% accuracy from the three point line.

“Their athleticism, size and maturity are worthy of note despite still being in the college”

Adewunmi who hoops for Edwardsville Cougars averaged 13pts, 6.1rebs in 26 games.

“They are holding their own and it’s fun to see them grow every single day that they are out on the floor”, Brown said.