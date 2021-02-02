2020 Olympics: D’Tigress to face USA, France again

D’Tigress has been drawn alongside world number one, USA, European powerhouse, France and host- Japan in group B of the women basketball event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With a developing rivalry between USA and D’Tigress recently, basketball aficionados are salivating over the matchup that promises premium excitement.

The last meeting although ended in a slim 76-71 points in favor of the world number one despite Nigeria leading for the better part of the game, many described it as a more improved showing against the team they had earlier lost to 71-40 at the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The official draw of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball Tournaments for both the women’s and men’s competitions which took place at FIBA headquarters also saw D’Tigress pitted against world number 5, France.

Another opportunity beckons for one of the rising brands in global basketball to avenge its 2004 Olympics Game 73-79pts loss against Japan currently ranked 10th in the world.

Despite a great outing by Mfon Udoka with 19pts and 16rbs, a poor second half saw the Japanese out score Nigeria to nick the game where the team only managed one win out of 6 games to finish 11th.

For the men, D’Tigers, they have been drawn in group B against Australia and winners of the Olympics Qualifying Tournaments from Croatia and Belgrade.

Host- Croatia will battle against Tunisia and Brazil (group B) Germany, Russia and Mexico (group A) for the sole ticket.

Winner from the Belgrade centre comprising of Dominican Republic, New Zealand, host-Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy and Senegal will complete the list.

The wait for the last two oppositions will finally be over when the OQT comes to an end on the 24th of July.

The Olympics games will be held between 23rd of July and 8th of August, 2021 after its initial postponement due to COVID-19.