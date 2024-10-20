10-man Arsenal suffer 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth

Arsenal suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, following William Saliba’s first-half red card.

The defeat means Mikel Arteta’s side missed the chance to go top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City who both plays later on Sunday afternoon.

The defender was dismissed for hauling down striker Evanilson near the halfway line, denying him a clear run on goal.

The red card means the Gunners finished a league game with 10 men for the third time this season.

Andoni Iraola’s side saw a chance to inflict Arsenal’s first loss of the season and took it most clinically, taking the lead 20 minutes from time.

Substitute Ryan Christie hit an unstoppable effort into the top corner just as Arsenal appeared to have come through unscathed from the worst of Bournemouth’s pressure.

Evanilson took advantage when he got in behind and was felled by goalkeeper David Raya, handing Justin Kluivert the job of capping a fine victory from the penalty spot.

The Gunners were limited creatively in the opening 20 minutes by Bournemouth’s disciplined high press, the closest either side came to a goal when Raya gifted the ball with a dreadful pass only for Antoine Semenyo to thrash at the chance.

The game took a new turn with the sending off in the 30th minute.

Arteta sacrificed Raheem Sterling for defensive reinforcement with Jakub Kiwior, and thereafter Bournemouth penned Arenal back.

Raya gifted Bournemouth a chance when he fumbled Semenyo’s low cross then immediately saved a certain goal, springing up in a blur to smother Marcus Tavernier’s rebound.

Semenyo blew a golden opportunity to make hay on Bournemouth’s advantage at the start of the second half, ballooning over after Milos Kerkez picked him out in space at the far post.

Gabriel Martinelli was sent on in attack, an affirmation of Arteta’s belief his side could nick it.

