Arsenal’s stoppage-time goals ensures victory at Emirates over Leicester

Arsenal scored two remarkable stoppage-time goals to secure a 4-2 victory over Leicester at the Emirates.

After seeing Newcastle battle to a draw against City at St James’ Park, the Gunners knew a victory would draw them level with the side they are attempting to dethrone.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent the Gunners on their way.

But James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval supported by Mads Hermansen in goal left the hosts rocking.

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi to win it for Arsenal in the fourth minute of added time before Kai Havertz struck a fourth as Arsenal joined City on 14 points after six matches.

Bukayo Saka, handed the armband in Martin Odegaard’s continued absence, pulled the strings for the hosts. It was his effort after 15 minutes which marked the first real test of the game.

Moments later, Saka was involved again, this time playing in Martinelli. The Brazilian had not scored since March 4 – a run of 19 matches – and his first touch was not good enough. It meant his shot was rushed and the ball went flying over.

However, Martinelli made amends four minutes later. The ball broke to Saka, who played in Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch defender’s pull-back was behind Martinelli, but, on the turn, he managed to send his shot into the bottom corner.

Referee Samuel Barrott booked both Jamie Vardy and Leicester manager Steve Cooper following their respective protests over William Saliba foul in the build-up.

Arsenal dominated and Trossard gave them a two-goal advantage at the interval when he converted Martinelli’s cross in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Vardy was again fouled by Saliba seconds after the restart and Facundo Buonanotte’s resulting free-kick was met by Justin, whose header flicked off Havertz’s shoulder and past a wrong-footed David Raya.

With 20 minutes left, Hermansen’s dreadful pass fell straight to Declan Rice on the edge of the area and Trossard looked certain to score, only for the Leicester keeper to atone for his mistake with another fine save.

Ethan Nwaneri, the 17-year-old who scored a double against Bolton in midweek, looked as though he might have won it, only to see Hermansen thwart his effort again.

The Danish keeper was involved again from the ensuing corner when he palmed Calafiori’s header over.

The game looked to be heading for a draw, but seven minutes of injury time provided Arsenal with hope and Trossard’s side-footed volley from a corner hit Ndidi and past a helpless Hermansen.